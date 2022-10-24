AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Position Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.25% of AMETEK worth $63,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $119.18 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

