Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 23739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Insider Activity at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $20,559,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,956,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

