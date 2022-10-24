Analysts Set Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) PT at $19.67

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,952,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,438,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,346,000 after buying an additional 509,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,066,000 after buying an additional 465,035 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.