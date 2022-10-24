Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) PT at $64.47

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.47.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.
In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
