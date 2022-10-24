Analysts Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) PT at $64.47

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

