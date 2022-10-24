Analysts Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) PT at $47.16

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Schlumberger Stock Up 8.1 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after acquiring an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

