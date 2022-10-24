Analyzing Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) & IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK)

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) and IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare and IMAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Healthcare 0 1 3 0 2.75 IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $83.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. IMAC has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,403.76%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMAC is more favorable than Acadia Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.8% of Acadia Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Acadia Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of IMAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Acadia Healthcare and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Healthcare 11.32% 10.34% 5.52% IMAC -64.22% -57.75% -37.44%

Volatility and Risk

Acadia Healthcare has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAC has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acadia Healthcare and IMAC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Healthcare $2.31 billion 2.96 $190.63 million $3.05 24.74 IMAC $14.39 million 0.63 -$10.54 million N/A N/A

Acadia Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats IMAC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a network of 238 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,600 beds. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About IMAC

(Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides physical therapy and spinal decompression, and chiropractic manipulation. The company owns or manages 15 outpatient medical clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, and Florida. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

