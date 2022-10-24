Analyzing Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and OrthoPediatrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $1.01 million 142.50 -$32.68 million N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 9.32 -$16.26 million ($0.60) -71.40

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

12.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nyxoah and OrthoPediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 3 0 2.75 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nyxoah currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 310.17%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus price target of $60.17, suggesting a potential upside of 40.45%. Given Nyxoah’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A OrthoPediatrics -10.88% -7.49% -5.37%

Summary

Nyxoah beats OrthoPediatrics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.