Analyzing Troika Media Group (TRKA) & Its Peers

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Troika Media Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Troika Media Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group $116.41 million -$38.69 million -0.37 Troika Media Group Competitors $10.92 billion $2.41 billion -0.06

Troika Media Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group. Troika Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group -33.24% -219.10% -29.42% Troika Media Group Competitors 25.50% -7.98% 2.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Troika Media Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.5% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Troika Media Group has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Troika Media Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Troika Media Group Competitors 308 1714 2602 68 2.52

As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 99.83%. Given Troika Media Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Troika Media Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Troika Media Group competitors beat Troika Media Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Troika Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. It serves consumer products and services, entertainment and media, sports and betting, financial and professional services, education, and esports and gaming sectors. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.