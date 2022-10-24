Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Lowered to $47.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.89% from the stock’s previous close.

AR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 236,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,975. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 374.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 93,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.