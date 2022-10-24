Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,050

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANTO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,315 ($15.89).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,148 ($13.87) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,123.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,262.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,435.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.32%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

