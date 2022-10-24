APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of APA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.85. 220,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.67. APA has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that APA will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in APA by 657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

