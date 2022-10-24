Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
AGTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Up 64.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 393,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,710. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.39.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
