Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 393,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,710. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

