Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 159,462 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $75,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

AMAT stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

