Aragon Price Down 0.1% This Week (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008417 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $68.28 million and $8.04 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,958,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
