Arcblock Reaches Market Cap of $12.30 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $12.30 million and $592,649.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

