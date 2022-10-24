Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADM stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 283.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

