Ardor (ARDR) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $93.35 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081743 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060524 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015073 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024971 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007944 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000191 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
