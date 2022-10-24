Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCC. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

