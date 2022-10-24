Argosy Minerals (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Argosy Minerals (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.85 price target on the stock.

Argosy Minerals Stock Up 31.5 %

OTCMKTS:ARYMF opened at 0.36 on Monday.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

