Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

