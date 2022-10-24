Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $79.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.43.

Several research firms have commented on ARVN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 83.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after buying an additional 222,814 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 421.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

