Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.5% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 4.73% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,231,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 83,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,162. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.73 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

