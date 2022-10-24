Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033,957 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.51% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $306,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after acquiring an additional 621,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $339,328,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.96. 1,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,273. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.83 and a 52 week high of $110.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.