Assetmark Inc. Has $224.18 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,261 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.75% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $224,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.31. The company had a trading volume of 45,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

