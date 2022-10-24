Assetmark Inc. Has $402.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,837,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $402,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,877,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,277,000 after acquiring an additional 671,788 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.48. 20,163,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.