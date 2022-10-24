Assetmark Inc. Has $85.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $85,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 62,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,992 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

