Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $95,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17.

