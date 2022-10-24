Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,741,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,418,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.56% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,815. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80.

