Athena Investment Management Acquires 4,026 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.66. 678,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,973,385. The company has a market cap of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

