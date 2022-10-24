Athena Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.95. 1,150,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,858,137. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.