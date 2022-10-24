Athena Investment Management Has $397,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,282,000. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 16,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,485. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

