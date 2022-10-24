Athena Investment Management Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after buying an additional 1,822,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 349,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

