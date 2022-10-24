Athena Investment Management Makes New $217,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,889,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,238,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,459,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,006 shares of company stock worth $18,116,677. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.32.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $102.49. 1,583,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,613,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

