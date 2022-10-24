Athena Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $195.19. 22,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,561. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.