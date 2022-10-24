Athena Investment Management Takes $435,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.18. The company had a trading volume of 71,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.32 and a 200 day moving average of $241.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

