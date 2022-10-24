Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Cut to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Atlantic Sapphire ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Atlantic Sapphire ASA Price Performance
OTC:AASZF opened at 0.47 on Thursday. Atlantic Sapphire ASA has a 52-week low of 0.44 and a 52-week high of 5.68.
About Atlantic Sapphire ASA
Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. The company operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). It is involved in the production and sale of salmon. The company operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.
