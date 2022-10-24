Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Atrion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $627.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $599.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.52. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $542.10 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atrion

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

(Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Recommended Stories

