AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,069 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $87,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,730,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,701,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 111,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 166,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

AT&T Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

