AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AT&T traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.80. 290,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 53,159,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in AT&T by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 32,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 132.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 34,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.6% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

