Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,788. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

ALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.77.

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 75,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd purchased 75,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,298,508 shares in the company, valued at $494,999,743.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autoliv by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

