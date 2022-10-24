Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$498.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$15.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.34.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.