Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
APR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.83.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$498.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$15.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.34.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
