Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $184.80 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $15.78 or 0.00081469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and approximately $184.80 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060420 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015227 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024854 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007879 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 297,248,664 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
