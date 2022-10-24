Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $189.35

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $189.35, but opened at $198.54. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $201.90, with a volume of 7,084 shares changing hands.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 10.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

