Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 17655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Avivagen Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The firm has a market cap of C$9.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

About Avivagen

(Get Rating)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.