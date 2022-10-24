Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $850.88 million and $83.81 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.79 or 0.00045158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,842,453 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,842,452.84157494 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.87204003 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $93,637,659.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

