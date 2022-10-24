Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.88 and last traded at $136.88. 19,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 422,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.60.

A number of analysts have commented on AXON shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

