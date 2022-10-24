Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Trading 4.1% Higher

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.90 and last traded at $43.63. 24,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 628,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 514,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

