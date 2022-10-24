Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €25.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($25.51) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded up €0.10 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €14.60 ($14.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €13.15 ($13.42) and a 1 year high of €38.32 ($39.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $465.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

