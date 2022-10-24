Baader Bank Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €90.10 ($91.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €94.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €109.66. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €79.90 ($81.53) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($173.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.