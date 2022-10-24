Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.11. 1,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Insider Activity

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,400 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,878.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.